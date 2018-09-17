Racial Equity & Social Justice Team Community Launch

press release: The Racial Equity & Social Justice Initiative welcomes you to celebrate the launch of the Racial Equity & Social Justice Community Team.

Please join us on September 17, at 11:30am - 2:00 pm at the Madison Public Library at 201 W. Mifflin St. Madison, WI. The keynote speaker is Jordan Bingham, a Health Equity Consultant and Health and Equity Coordinator for Dane County Public Health. She was part of the team that made Madison's Racial Equity & Social Justice Initiative possible. Jordan's focus is public health, inclusive democracy, racial equity, and social justice. She provides workshop facilitation, strategic and action planning, and racial equity tool application support.

Please join us!

· 11:30 – 12:00 Networking and Appetizers

· 12:00 – 12:15 City of Madison Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiative in Brief – Why are we here?

· 12:15 – 12:30 RESJI Action Team Introductions

· 12:30 – 12:45 Equity Tools in Action

· 12:45 – 1:00 Community Partners

1:00 -2:00 pm Community Conversation