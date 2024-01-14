media release: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is one of the most talked about, quoted, and misunderstood figures in history. Surely, we talk about his marches and speeches. We discuss his commitment to equality. We admire his ability to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and marginalized of the world.

But, in all of our discussions and meditations about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we often leave out that he was a messenger of God who was called to a divine and holy assignment. We are going to illuminate Dr. King’s life, work and the nexus between both and his faith.

We will host a Racial Justice and the Bible discussion at 8:30am on Jan. 14. The fifth annual MLK: Jesus’ Dream Worship Experience follows, with the Rev. Dr. Marcus Allen will be delivering the message.

Free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.