media release: Racial microaggressions are a form of racism. Whether intentional or not, these slights, snubs, or insults communicate derogatory messages about a race of people. In this workshop, we will explore what racial microaggressions are and the harmful effects they have on individuals and communities. We will also discuss practical approaches to addressing microaggressions when they occur.

RSVP for Oct. 29 (4 pm)

RSVP for Nov. 12 (4 pm)