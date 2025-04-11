× Expand Michael Brooks Photography The three members of the Racing Pulses under the stairs at MMoCA. The Racing Pulses

media release: Canopy Sessions. 6-8 pm.

Kick off your weekend with a live concert in one of Madison’s most unique spots: the Bolz Conservatory! Immerse yourself in tropical surroundings, soak up the warmth, and enjoy performances by some of the region’s finest musicians.

$12 - General Admission (ages 13 & up); $10 - Olbrich Member (ages 13 & up); $6 - Child (ages 6-12); Free - Child (ages 5 & under)

The Racing Pulses, an alternative rock band from Madison, have been captivating audiences with their energetic performances and intelligent music since 2012. Known for charting releases like their debut album Nothing to Write Home About and fan-favorite singles, they’ve earned acclaim from media outlets such as Alternative Press and Billboard. Blending sharp lyrics with dynamic instrumentation, their evolving sound continues to keep audiences buzzing and coming back for more.