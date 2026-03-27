× Expand Michael Brooks Photography The three members of the Racing Pulses under the stairs at MMoCA. The Racing Pulses

media release: Join us for a night of exceptional music as the Racing Pulses deliver electrifying sound from our cocktail lounge.

Writer Izzi Scheyd once wrote, "I expect that The Racing Pulses will start showing up in all kinds of places, as there’s something undeniably appealing about their sound." And how prescient Scheyd's statement was, as the melodic guitars, poetic lyrics, and energizing rhythms of The Racing Pulses have been praised by fans across the world. Whether reverberating around medieval marvel Elenska Basilica or United States festival stages, at venues like Pabst Theater, or Breese Stevens Field, the Wisconsin-based, Billboard-charting act has developed a habit of rocking out to large crowds and delivering exciting performances. Why? The music of The Racing Pulses is the sound of vitality. $20 ($15 adv.).