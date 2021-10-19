Racism and the Fight Against Capitalism

International Marxist Tendency-Madison Branch discussion.

press release: Union South landmark room 3rd floor @ 6:00 PM

A year after the historic, mass uprisings against the widespread, racist brutality of America's police which followed the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, it seems that nothing much has changed. The bourgeoisie got its sacrifice to placate the masses in the conviction of Derek Chauvin, but the system remains intact. Our modern conception of race and racism has no basis without the centuries-old legacy of capitalism, and its subjugation of the world and its peoples. The stratification of different groups serves no other purpose than to perpetuate the ruthless extraction of surplus by the capitalists and their corporations. The only path forward is to confront this oppression, not just as many separate peoples, but as a united working class, having in common the expropriation of our labor by a wealthy few. Join us in not just the fight against racism, but the struggle against oppression in all its forms.

MORE INFORMATION: [EVENT PAGE] [FB PAGE]