Raddish, Madame Reaper, Carly Cooper
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Madame Reaper is a synth pop project based in Chicago, IL. Their debut record, Madame Reaper’s Gentlemen’s Club, dropped in Sept. 2023 and has since garnered nearly 100,000 streams and received praise from outlets such as Sound Opinions and Car Con
Madame Reaper will be sandwiched between opener, Carly Cooper, and headliners, Raddish.
$10 cover. 21+
