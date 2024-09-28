Raddish, Madame Reaper, Carly Cooper

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Madame Reaper is a synth pop project based in Chicago, IL. Their debut record, Madame Reaper’s Gentlemen’s Club, dropped in Sept. 2023 and has since garnered nearly 100,000 streams and received praise from outlets such as Sound Opinions and Car Con

Madame Reaper will be sandwiched between opener, Carly Cooper, and headliners, Raddish.

$10 cover. 21+

harmonybarandgrill.com

608-630-9089
