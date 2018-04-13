press release: Kanopy Dance Company's Dance Into the Light 2017-18 Season On Sale Now

A Series of Awe Inspiring Dance Concerts At the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State Street. Order tickets on line or by phone: Tickets: www.overturecenter.org, 608.258.4141

Or stop in at the Overture Box Office. Ticket Prices: $29/general, $22/students, $14/children, youth.

All Mainstage Performances Fri: 7:30pm;Sat: 5pm; Sat: 8pm Sun: 2:30pm

Radiance

Presented by Earthling Interactive and SprintPrint

Guest Artists: Lonny Joseph Gordon, Artistic Director of GORDONDANCE; Winifred Haun, Artistic Director of Winifred Haun & Dancers Chicago and her dancers.

April 13-15, 2018

Brilliance. Luminescence.

To spill over with fire from within.

To shine a light. To inspire.

Celebrate 50 years of extraordinary, radiant choreography created by Lonny Joseph Gordon, including his piece “Radiant Shaman” and a new work devised in collaboration for Kanopy Dance called “Bench, Benches, Benchmark.” Enjoy Winifred Haun & Dancers performing “Trashed.” Then bask in the glowing work of the Kanopy family, with original pieces by Company members, and local guest artists Kiro Kopulos and Georgia Corner.

Pre-Show Talk Opening Night

FRI, APR 13, 7 PM – 7:30 PM | Promenade Hall

Show ticket or ticket stub to Radiance for admittance. Meet the artists.

Master Class

SAT, APR 14, 10:30 AM – noon | Kanopy Studio, 341 State St Madison WI 53703

Guest Artist Winifred Haun

Registration Opens Soon