Radical Adventure Riders Madison

media release: RARs mission is moving towards enhancing gender inclusivity and racial equity in the bicycle and outdoor adventure community, with rides designed for femme, trans, women + non-binary riders.

Event 1: 7/24

Ride + meet and greet at Delta Beer Lab

Casual 5-6 mi city rides, 2 starting points (east and west)

Meet @ Burr Jones Park OR Sequoya Library @ 4pm

Ride together to convene at Delta Beer lab around 4:30 for food trucks, drinks (n/a options avail), and to learn more about RAR! Both are no-drop rides. (Beginner ride)

Event 2: 7/25

Gibraltar Ride for SJ Brooks Scholarship

43 mi road ride, 2,300 ft of climbing up to Gibraltar Rock.

Meet @ Ripp Park in Waunakee @ 9am

Black Saddle Bike shop will donate $10 for each rider to RAR’s SJ Brooks Scholarship fund. Coffee and small breakfast provided. This ride is a no drop-ride. (Advanced ride)

Event 3: 7/28

Weeknight Lake Loop

13 mi city ride around Lake Monona, some road some path Meet @ Olin Park @ 6:30pm | This is a sober event. This is a no-drop ride (Intermediate ride)