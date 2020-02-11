Radical Ecological Democracy: Vikalp Sangam and the Search for Alternatives in India

press release: As India continues to face significant ecological, social, and economic inequalities, many are calling for innovative ways to address these issues. Turning to solutions rooted in community empowerment, The Confluence of Alternatives, or Vikalp Sangam in Hindi, seeks to secure a just and prosperous future for India. Please join the Nelson Institute as Pallav Das, a leading member of this initiative, leads an in-depth discussion of these efforts, including how they came into being, their current achievements, and the challenges they face as they strive to become a voice for change.

4:30–6 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Science Hall, Room 280

This event is free and open to the public.