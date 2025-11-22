Radical Family: Trailblazing Lesbian Moms Tell Their Stories

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Wisconsin Historical Society and The Harmony Bar & Grill welcome you to a book launch celebration for the new essay collection, Radical Family: Trailblazing Lesbian Moms Tell Their Stories. Hear from editor and contributor Margaret Mooney and contributors Meg Gaines, Shelley Gaylord, Alix Olson, Leslie Bernstein, MC Reisdorf, Denise Matyka, Margaret McMurray, and Kathy Borkowski as they share  experiences of raising families in Madison in the 1980s, ‘90s, and early 2000s, and enjoy complimentary pizza and appetizers! A Room of One's Own bookstore will be on hand with copies of Radical Family for purchase and signing.

