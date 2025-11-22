× Expand MM: courtesy Quebec Library Editor Margaret Mooney and the cover of 'Radical Family.' Editor Margaret Mooney and the cover of 'Radical Family.'

media release: Wisconsin Historical Society and The Harmony Bar & Grill welcome you to a book launch celebration for the new essay collection, Radical Family: Trailblazing Lesbian Moms Tell Their Stories. Hear from editor and contributor Margaret Mooney and contributors Meg Gaines, Shelley Gaylord, Alix Olson, Leslie Bernstein, MC Reisdorf, Denise Matyka, Margaret McMurray, and Kathy Borkowski as they share experiences of raising families in Madison in the 1980s, ‘90s, and early 2000s, and enjoy complimentary pizza and appetizers! A Room of One's Own bookstore will be on hand with copies of Radical Family for purchase and signing.