The Beauty of Gender Expression

media release: Many LGBTQ+ people have felt rejected, ridiculed or ignored by faith communities. Are you wondering about an inclusive theology; searching for insight and healing? Join us for a four-part series (Jan. 26, Feb. 23, April 27 and TBD in May) with light lunch and dynamic speakers. Attend one or all of the events, free and open to the public. You are welcome but not required to attend the church service beforehand. See radical-love.info and gracechurchmadison.org. Register via website or inclusiontheology@gmail.com.

April 27: Presenter: Pastor Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, Light of Love Fellowship, Madison Common Council member, stand-up comedian and civic leader. https://lightoflovefellowship.com/