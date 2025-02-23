The Word of God: What Does The Bible Really Say?

Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Many LGBTQ+ people have felt rejected, ridiculed or ignored by faith communities. Are you wondering about an inclusive theology; searching for insight and healing? Join us for a four-part series (Jan. 26, Feb. 23, April 27 and TBD in May) with light lunch and dynamic speakers. Attend one or all of the events, free and open to the public. You are welcome but not required to attend the church service beforehand. See radical-love.info and gracechurchmadison.org. Register via website or inclusiontheology@gmail.com.

Feb. 23: In this session we will look at how the Bible has impacted LGBTQ+ people, clarify polarizing biblical passages and explore different interpretations of scripture

Presenter: ​Dr. Jimmy Hoke, Ph.D

Lectures & Seminars, LGBT
608-255-5147
