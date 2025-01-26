LGBTQ+ 101

media release: Many LGBTQ+ people have felt rejected, ridiculed or ignored by faith communities. Are you wondering about an inclusive theology; searching for insight and healing? Join us for a four-part series (Jan. 26, Feb. 23, April 27 and TBD in May) with light lunch and dynamic speakers. Attend one or all of the events, free and open to the public. You are welcome but not required to attend the church service beforehand. See radical-love.info and gracechurchmadison.org. Register via website or inclusiontheology@gmail.com.

Jan. 26: In this session we will learn about what all the letters mean, explore how Christianity has treated people who identify as LGBTQ+ and discuss how to be a good ally

Presenters: Dr. AJ Hardie, program director; Gabriel Loredo, transgender advocate,

OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center