press release: Mon. Sept. 30, 6:30 pm Mutual Aid Workspace, Social Justice Center (1202 Willliamson St.) Radical Utopias – Imagined, Real & Potential – Kickoff Session of the Fall 2019 Madison Free Skool Discussion Series! Future sessions held alt. Mondays : 10/14; 10/28; 11/11; 11/25; and12/9.

Climate chaos and mass extinction got you down? Tired of social oppression and state terrorism? Well, to quote the famous Indian writer/activist Arundhati Roy, "Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing." For millennia, people have created societies of their own choosing - from pirate communes, quilombos, and the Civil War era Free State of Jones to today's eco-municipalities, temporary autonomous zones (think Oaxaca, Standing Rock, or Rojava) and longtime anarchist communities like Christiania in Denmark. If the proverbial crap hits the fan, could Madison transform itself into a self-sufficient intentional cooperative safespace or would we become just another Mad Max episode in humanity's social devolution?

Join us as we discuss the power of utopia in light of our current crisis! What can learn from great philosophers, historical examples, sci-fi writers? What viable contemporary models can we draw upon to prepare ourselves for a worst-case scenario? Is talking about utopia a good way to get outside of one's own box and empower others - or just a waste of time? The Madison Free Skool is a participatory learning experience, so we hope you will bring your own ideas to contribute! Suggested readings will be provided for subsequent sessions (donations welcome to help defray printing costs). Hopefully folks can join us on a regular basis, but one can also drop in or out as time permits. There will also be an informal potluck before each session at 6:00 pm - feel free to bring a dish/snack/drink to share if you can. More info, check out the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/478177126352569/