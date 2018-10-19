press release: The Watertown Players are cooking up two nights of ghoulish comedy when they premier a night of original comedy entitled: “Radio Daze: The Halloween Edition” at their theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water Street, Watertown October 19 and 20 at 7:00 PM each night. Tickets for the funny fear-fest are $12.00 in advance and $16.00 at the door and can be purchased online at Brownpapertickets.com or at Piggly Wiggly in Watertown.

The show, an original production written and directed by Bill Jannke, founder of the Watertown Players, will be performed in the style of old-time radio, complete with sound effects and commercial parodies. Those performing will assume several roles, all with nothing but their voices.

“This is another installment in what has proven to be a popular series of original comedies,” said Jannke. “I am blessed to be working with some old pros and also new faces that have proven to be more than match for comedy. Audiences have been very supportive of these types of shows and in this one I believe we shall have something to suit all tastes.”

Sketches include “Life With the Kowznofskis,” in which a couple go on a second honeymoon to Transylvania and horror and hilarity ensures; “Poochie the Wonder Dog,” which is an audience participation sketch concerning a visit to a reputedly haunted house; and a visit to East Patterson, NJ’s last remaining drive-in movie theater, “The Merle.” In this episode, Pop and his daughter are visited by a mysterious man in black. Is it Johnny Cash? Who knows? The entire show is, as always, underwritten by the generosity of the E.J. Tawdrey Co., purveyors of Tawdrey Gifts for over a century. There will also be songs and a special appearance by the Carol Erickson All Star Bowling and Kazoo Band.

Those appearing in the show are: Elizabeth Boxell, Jim Steffl, Doug Hoffman, Phil Huber, Jim Powell, Dale Van Holten, Linda Ewert, Jayne Meske, Tess Mueller and Jackson Palmer. Musical accompaniment will be provided by the multi-talented Carol Erickson. Annette Weirick is producing the show.

Seating is limited so those who want a night out and enjoy laughing at the foibles of others will want to be sure to get their tickets early. In addition to the show, there will also be a 50/50 Raffle, as well as refreshments.

Coming in November at the Watertown Players Theater will be a return visit of that hysterical improv comedy troupe from Madison, Monkey Business Institute. Also coming up will be auditions for the Watertown Players Youth Theater Workshop’s production of “Guys and Dolls, Jr.” on October 20th. And to round out the year will be a special production of “A Christmas Carol” at the famous Octagon House Museum in Watertown, November 24 and 25. For more information these upcoming events please visit the Watertown Players on Facebook, or call (920) 306-4364.