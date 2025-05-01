Radium Girls

media release: This play, written by D.W. Gregory, is a gripping drama based on the true story of female laborers who were poisoned and killed by their factory's radium-based paint in the 1920s.

This production will be performed on May 1, 2, and 3 at 7:00 pm and May 4 at 2:00 pm at the Sun Prairie East Performing Arts Center. May 4 will be the ASL interpreted performance. Tickets can be bought by calling our box office at (608) 478-1725 or by going onto our website at spperformingarts.org.