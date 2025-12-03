Radium Girls

media release: Inspired by a true event and featuring the Tony-nominated, bluegrass-flavored score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, “Bright Star” is an uplifting musical journey that you do not want to miss! Set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s, this show tells the story of a literary editor, Alice Murphy, who meets a young soldier just home from World War II. Their shared, haunting connection sets Alice on a powerful quest to confront her past and transform both of their lives!

Performances will be at 7:00 pm on January 30, January 31, February 6, and February 7, as well as at 2:00 pm on February 1 and 8. Be sure to experience this soaring tale of love, loss, and the healing power of redemption!

Adult $16

Seniors/Student and Military $13