Radius X
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The group Radius X presents their sonic explorations of progressive jazz. This international group of seasoned musicians features Pittsburgh saxophonist Rich Manik, Minneapolis pianist/keyboardist, Abebi Stafford, Lithuanian electric bassist Kestutis Stanciauskas, and Chicago drummer Kenne Thomas.
Together they blend the contemporary styles of jazz and expand the horizon of aural consciousness.
Show: 7 PM
Tickets: $20
By tickets at the door or online.