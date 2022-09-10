Radius X

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The group Radius X presents their sonic explorations of progressive jazz. This international group of seasoned musicians features Pittsburgh saxophonist Rich Manik, Minneapolis pianist/keyboardist, Abebi Stafford, Lithuanian electric bassist Kestutis Stanciauskas, and Chicago drummer Kenne Thomas.

Together they blend the contemporary styles of jazz and expand the horizon of aural consciousness.

Show: 7 PM

Tickets: $20

By tickets at the door or online.

Info

Music
608-630-9089
