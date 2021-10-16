× Expand Tim Bonea Radoslav Lorković

media release: RADOSLAV LORKOVIC, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 16. Born in Croatia, raised in Iowa, and now a resident of Chicago, Rad’s piano styles include boogie woogie, Delta Blues, New Orleans jazz, soul, folk and so much more. And you’ll love his kick-ass accordion chops! His thirty year touring career has led him from the taverns of the upper Mississippi River to the castles of Italy, Canary Islands, Yup’ik villages of Alaska, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Carnegie Hall. He’s played with all sorts of luminaries including Odetta, Greg Brown, Ellis Paul, Jimmy LaFave, and Ronny Cox. www.radoslavlorkovic.com

Cost: $20 per person.

CONCERT DETAILS: All proceeds go to our musicians. To reserve your spaces, send or drop off your check or cash to Anne and David, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703 (check payable to David Wallner), or use PayPal (annedave@chorus.net) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We’ll have beer, soda, and mineral water (in individual cans and bottles) for sale, and complimentary individually-wrapped snacks to enjoy. Please note that we hold checks to be cashed after each concert date. Capacity is limited and we almost always sell out, so don’t hesitate to make your plans. Questions? Contact A & D at annedave@chorus.net.