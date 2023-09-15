RAE, The Gubers, The Brash Menagerie, DJ Bad Sister Heidi

media release: WORT is warming things up on Willy Street Fair Weekend with three great bands at the Wisco! Join us on Friday, September 15, at 8:30pm for a great night of rock to support WORT.

The Brash Menagerie gets things rocking with appealing banana punk.

Surf’s up next with The Gubers performing a tidal wave of punk and surf.

MAMA Award-winning Morgan Rae from Devil to Drag is our electrifying headliner with her new three-piece band, RAE.

Bad Sister Heidi from Psychoacoustics will be starting it off and spinning some madness between bands to keep the party rockin'.

Squeeze all you can out of the last summer festival weekend and meet us at the Wisco (852 Williamson St.) on Friday, September 15th! Then head to the 800 Block on Sunday for the Return of the WORT Underground Stage.

$8 suggested donation at the door to support WORT.