× Expand Bruce Fritz/Fritz Photography Rae Senarighi

press release: “Rae’s dream is to celebrate accurate representation of trans and nonbinary people through painted portraiture worldwide.” We are excited to welcome Rae & his artwork to our tasting room.

His artwork will be on display starting on Thursday 3/31, Transgender Day of Visibility, through May. And we will have our Opening Night, welcoming the artist on Friday 4/1, from 5-9 pm. There will also be a reception for Gallery Night, May 6.

You can learn more about Rae at www.raesenarighi.com