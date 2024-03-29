Rae Senarighi reception

media release: From March 29-May 4, our walls will be decorated with the amazing work from Rae Senarighi, aka Transpainter. Our official Art Opening Night begins at 5pm on March 29, as we celebrate Trans Day of Visibility ALL weekend long!

We kick off our celebration with an art opening AND live music.

Rae is a champion of storytelling through art, as a fine artist, designer and muralist, an activist, cancer survivor and pursuing accurate and celebratory representation of the trans community. Rae currently resides in Madison, but he makes a lasting impact throughout the world. His art can be seen internationally and is featured in a wide range of outlets from Art Voices magazine to DNA India.

Rae’s dream is to celebrate accurate representation of trans and nonbinary people through painted portraiture worldwide. His mission of self-acceptance and love shows in his work through vibrant portraits reflecting celebration and beauty. With vivid and bold colors these portraits radiate the brilliance of the individuals and celebrate accepting and loving one’s self. Rae’s trust in himself is vital to him in his journey of understanding and accepting his own identity, reminding all of us to not only love ourselves, but to celebrate and lift up one’s community.

You can learn more about Rae at https://transpainter.com/

We will also have musical entertainment from Kat and the Hurricane! They’ll be playing a live acoustic set and will be available for questions. Music starts at 6:30pm.

Kat and the Hurricane is a genre- and gender-bending indie-pop/synth-rock trio from Madison, Wisconsin. Lead singer/guitarist Kat Rhapsody (they/them), keyboardist/vocalist Benjamin Rose (they/them), and drummer Alex Nelson (they/them) deliver a unique blend of pop and haunting indie rock they affectionately refer to as “sad lesbian music.” Or to put it in technical terms, a gender- and genre-defiant mix of queer emo jams & sapphic bops.

Winner of 4 Madison Area Music Association Awards, including “New Artist of the Year” for their breakout in 2020.

And of course we’ll have multiple delicious beers made by our very own Jessica Jones!

Our Trans Day of Visibility events are presented with financial support from OPEN Foundation, the Out Professional Engagement Network.