media release: Transcend, work from the artist known as the "Transpainter" is now on display at the Madison College Gallery.

Rae Senarighi is described as a champion of storytelling through art, who works toward accurate and celebratory representation of the transgender community. The artist's new "Transcend" exhibit is on display at the college's Gallery through Sept. 29 and a special "Artist Talk" is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Exhibit runs through Thursday, Sept. 29

Artist Talk on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Closing Reception on Thursday, Sept. 29, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.