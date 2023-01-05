Raemisch Homestead Park Playground

media release: The city of Madison Parks Division is improving the playground at Raemisch Homestead Park and we want your input. The first opportunity for input from the neighborhood was a playground workshop held with two other neighborhoods on November 10, 2022 via Zoom. At this meeting City staff presented the Madison Parks playground input process, provided background on Madison’s playgrounds, and sought input from the neighborhood on each individual park playground.

The second meeting will be held virtually and staff will present two playground concepts based on feedback received at the playground workshop.

PUBLIC INPUT MEETING #2

Thursday, January 5, 2022 at 6:00 pm

Online via Zoom – REGISTER AND ATTEND

The new playground equipment is anticipated to be installed in 2023. See Parks Projects, for more information.