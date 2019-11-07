press release: Kenya | 83 minutes | NR | DCP | Dir. Wanuri Kahiu

"Good Kenyan girls become good Kenyan wives," but Kena and Ziki long for something more. When love blossoms between them, the two girls will be forced to choose between happiness and safety.

"For its formal simplicity and directness, 'Rafiki' is a small revelation, not least because it marks the breakthrough of a filmmaker of such exhilarating, cheerfully courageous vision," - Ann Hornaday, Washington Post