media release: We hope Rage Becomes Us will make you take a deeper look at your own involvement in and survival of living in a patriarchal society. Featuring aerial artists, acro-partnering, dance, live music, German wheel, spoken word, and stand up comedy, this multidisciplinary evening at the Madison Circus Space includes works on motherhood, abortion rights, the gender binary, beauty standards, rape culture and sexual assault. Presented by the Madison Aerial Alliance, shows are at the Madison Circus Space on March 15th (7:00pm) and March 16th (4:30 & 8:00 pm). Recommended for ages 13+ (11&12 with parental consent).

Proceeds from this show will benefit the Women's Medical Fund of Wisconsin. Our goal is to have this show be accessible to everyone, while also raising money for the Women’s Medical Fund of Wisconsin (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit). To this end we have created several ticket prices. All tickets are general admission. Similar to a sliding scale, we ask that you choose the ticket price that best reflects your hourly earning power.