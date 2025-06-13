media release: Rage hits the stage in an exciting evening of theater and performance pieces written by and starring the talented youth of Proud Theater Madison, the city's premier LGBTQIA+ and Allied youth theater troupe.

Presented by Art & Soul Innovations Inc., “Proud Theater: Rage Room,” is a powerful expression of identity, resilience, and defiance in the face of a world that often tries to silence queer voices.

The youth of Proud Theater are speaking out, unapologetically and with courage, as they reclaim their stories, their space, and their power. In a time when it feels dangerous to be yourself, they say "here I am."

Proud Theater: Rage Room tackles many of the issues affecting young people today and does so with humor, heart, and honesty. Sometimes outrageous, sometimes profound, the youth share their voices with the community in an uncensored way.

“Rage Room” runs June 13 (7:30pm) through 14 (2:30pm and 7:30pm) at the Madison Youth Arts Center (MYARTS), located at 1055 East Mifflin Street, in Madison, Wisconsin. Tickets are a suggested donation of $15 at the door, with a discounted rate of $12 for students and children. Reservations for the show are encouraged and can be made via at https://forms.gle/QQvTMUipV7F9cZxGA. Since this is a youth production, audience members will be encouraged to wear masks while in the theater space in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.

Proud Theater is a program of Art and Soul Innovations, Inc. (artandsoulinnovations.org/) and enjoys generous support from The PRL Keystone Foundation and from many community organizations around the state. Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison hosts the organization throughout the rehearsal season.

For more info on Proud Theater or “Proud Theater: 25” contact the organization at info@proudtheater.org. Tax- deductible donations to the organization can be sent to: Proud Theater, PO Box 6306, Monona WI 53716, or electronically at www.proudtheater.org. If you wish to donate specifically to the Madison chapter of Proud Theater, please note this on your donation.