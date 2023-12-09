Raging Bull

media release: USA | 1980 | DCP | 129 min.

Director: Martin Scorsese; Cast: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty

It’s hard to imagine a more visceral, physical performance than De Niro’s as Jake La Motta. Scorsese’s visually exhilarating rendering of a self-destructive boxer, and his trials with his brother (Pesci), wife (Cathy Moriarty) and career is a transcendental moment in cinema that’s often cited as the best American movie of the 1980s.

