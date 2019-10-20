Rags & Riches

press release: RAGS AND RICHES is an adrenalized, american pop-rock band hailing from Lexington, Kentucky. Formed in 2017, the band features brothers Tanner + Peyton Whitt. Over the last two years, the band has discovered their unique sound, identity, and aesthetic. In February of 2019, RAGS AND RICHES released their debut single, 'Speed Of Sound'. Impressively, they clocked over 650,000 Spotify streams and over 500,000 YouTube views in less than three months. The duo plans to set out on their first headlining tour fall of 2019.