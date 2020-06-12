Raiders of the Lost Ark

We meet professor Indiana Jones as he races the Nazis to recover the Ark of the Covenant. PG, 1981.

press release: Take me out to the...movies? That’s right! The Madison Mallards have announced that the Duck Pond is transforming into the Duck Pond Drive-In Theater! Movies will range from family-friendly to action-packed, offering something for everyone. Movies will be shown on the Zimbrick Honda video board and audio will be sent via FM transmitter, so that fans can enjoy sound right in their vehicle. For attendance guidelines, visit here.

A simple menu of pre-packaged classics like popcorn and candy, along with a variety of canned beer, wine, and Pepsi products will be available for touchless purchasing on-site. No cash transactions will be accepted. A more extensive menu of food options may be available for future showings. There will be no carry-ins allowed into the ballpark. An extensive plan and set of rules has been approved by Public Health Madison and Dane County and will be strictly enforced for all events.

“As we enter our 20th summer in Madison, we’re getting an opportunity to do exactly what we’ve always done, which is finding creative ways to bring our community together through entertainment,” said Mallards President Vern Stenman. “This isn’t exactly how we drew it up, but we’re excited to work with the city of Madison to offer this unique experience for the community.”

The Mallards are putting extensive new employee protocols in place to ensure fan and staff safety, from requiring face masks and gloves to extensive sanitation training and providing sanitizing stations throughout the facility.

Tickets are limited and are for sale on a per-car basis for $40 for three-plus people ($25 for two), in advance of the show only. The ballpark will be limited to about 100 vehicles per show. Showtimes and tickets can be found at mallardsbaseball.com.