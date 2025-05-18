Raiders of the Lost Ark
The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Join us for a fun-filled evening at The Glen Golf Park featuring Raiders of the Lost Ark. The excitement kicks off at 4:00pm with yard games and free 3-hole golf for kids—perfect for some pre-movie fun. Then settle in as the movie begins at 5:00pm. It’s a night of adventure, games, and great food the whole family will enjoy!
Info
courtesy Madison Parks
The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Kids & Family
Movies