press release: The East Troy Railroad Museum will display all of its operating railroad cars and equipment during Railfest/Railfan Day, coming up on June 19. A different train will depart every hour from East Troy and tickets may be exchanged for additional rides all day long, subject to availability. Several family-friendly activities will be offered in and around the East Troy Depot.

“By running different trains every hour, Railfest has an obvious appeal for the railfan,” said Ryan Jonas, President of the museum. “But it’s become a fun and education event for families too. We’re really a living history museum. Visitors can experience what it was like to ride an electric trolley or interurban car 90 to 100 years ago.”

Planned family fun activities include:

- Face Painting in the East Troy Depot by creative artist Suzy Sparkles

- A Model Railroad layout in the East Troy Depot featuring electric interurban models

- Free Fresh-Popped Popcorn available inside the East Troy Depot

- A Ham Radio Demonstration Station with information about the hobby

Regular trains begin running at 10:00am. The last train departs East Troy at 3:00pm. The trains complete a round-trip between East Troy and Indianhead Park in Mukwonago in about 90 minutes. Your first ticket may be exchanged for rides all day, subject to availability. Passengers can also board at the Elegant Farmer.

COVID Update: The East Troy Railroad Museum is subject to Federal regulations that still require facemasks to be worn in our depot, on our platforms and aboard our trains. We ask that you bring your own masks but we will have masks available for a donation for anyone needs one. Children 2 and under are not required to wear masks.

The East Troy Railroad Museum operates 14-mile round trip excursions from its historic East Troy Depot at 2002 Church Street in East Troy to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer. Over 130 volunteers make this not-for-profit museum possible. For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org/railfest-2021 or call 262.642.3263