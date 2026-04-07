Rain Garden Workshop

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UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Friends of Lake Wingra and Dane County Ripple Effects are offering personalized, one-on-one rain garden coaching sessions for residents in the Lake Wingra Watershed (see map of watershed below).  Residents outside the watershed may be accommodated as space allows.  If you are unsure whether you qualify, please email Sarah Pabian at sarah.pabian@lakewingra.org .

Each participant will receive a 30-minute session with rain garden experts, scheduled between 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm. Additional dates may be offered – email us if you’re interested but unable to attend this session.

Sunday, 05/03/26, 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm, UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 2880 Longenecker Drive

  • $20 registration fee

During you session, you will:

  • Review your property using an online mapping tool
  • Identify drainage patterns
  • Determine the best location for a rain garden
  • Get guidance on sizing and plant selection
  • Learn about site preparation and installation

This session will focus on rain gardens that will receive water from residential downspouts.

Ideal Rain Garden Site Condition

The best location for a residential rain garden typically:

  • Is at least 10 feet from your home’s foundation
  • Receives at least 4 hours of sunlight per day
  • Has a slope of less than 10%
  • Provides adequate drainage
  • Is located outside of tree canopy areas

Reimbursement Opportunity: The city of Madison is offering a limited number of $500 reimbursements to help cover the cost of installing a rain garden.  Program details and eligibility requirements will be reviewed during your session.

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment, Home & Garden
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