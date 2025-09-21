media release: Join us for a community learning and networking opportunity centered on creating, enhancing, and managing native plant gardens! As part of our newly established Native Garden Learning Hub, we invite you to explore valuable resources and receive expert guidance from knowledgeable volunteers. Each gathering, we’ll feature specialized topics related to native plant gardening, including garden preparation and design, planting for pollinators and other wildlife, native plant propagation, leave the leaves and other maintenance, seed collecting, and much more!

To kick off Wisconsin Stormwater Week, this month’s learning topic will focus on rain gardens and downspout gardens. Learn more about these special gardens, when they can be used, and how to install them. Planting plans and resources will be available and experts will be on hand to provide design help and answer questions. You can also watch the rainfall simulator in action to see how rain gardens work to prevent stormwater pollution.

Together, we will share knowledge, build connections, and deepen our understanding of native plant gardens, all with the ultimate goal of expanding native habitats across our communities.

Cost:

$5 per person (proceeds support environmental education and native plant programming). To request fee assistance, email sandford.susan@danecounty.gov.

To register: https://www.danecountyparks.com/Event/Detail/2511

If you are having trouble registering, you can call the Lussier Family Heritage Center (608) 224-3604 to register over the phone.