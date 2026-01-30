Rain Gardens and Working with Stormwater

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Discover the benefits to rain gardens! As more municipalities start encouraging residents to manage stormwater on their own properties, rain gardens are becoming an easy way to manage water and add a lively garden feature. We’ll walk through the basics of engineering, the different types of rain gardens, and explore an extensive plant list.

Instructor: Heather Prince, Fearless Gardening

$15/$12 member/$10 Olbrich volunteer

Environment, Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars
608-245-3648
