press release: The Rainbow Bridge is a collaborative, color coded way to talk about love and the different ways that people connect and build relationships. We believe that love is the energy that connects living things. The Rainbow Bridge is a work in progress that currently includes a series of zines and related workshops that explore the different ways we give and receive love and offer a new perspective and framework to build self-understanding, self-love, and self-expression. We hope you'll help us build the bridge!

Sunday, Nov. 21 from 4-6 PM: A workshop and zine reading on giving and receiving PINK: Purposeful Love and GOLD: Rewarding Love

Sunday, Dec. 5 from 4-6 PM: A workshop and zine reading on giving and receiving BROWN: Environmental Love

Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2-6 PM (drop-in any time!): At The Eastside Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill: A collaborative workshop and zine-making event on how we build the Rainbow Bridge

