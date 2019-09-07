× Expand Cassidy Brandt Raine Stern

press release: Join Audio for the Arts for a live-streamed concert here at the studio with R&B singer and guitarist, Raine Stern.

$10

Live stream on our facebook page or: https://audioforthearts.com/afa-live.html

Audio for the Arts recording studios has been presenting a series of live-streamed concerts featuring local and regional artists. The concerts, which are presented before an intimate live audience of about 20 people, has to this point been live-streamed to Audio for the Arts' Facebook page, as well as to audioforthearts.com/afalive. Beginning immediately, WVMO-LP will become a co-presenter, and will broadcast the concerts on the third Friday of each month, beginning July 19, 2019 at 8:00pm. A few select concerts will be broadcast LIVE as they happen.