× Expand James Barnard Raine Stern

press release: Benefit for Bairo Pite Clinic:Medical Aid Serenade from 8:30 pm Aug 26, at Bandung Restaurant, 600 Williamson Street, with the Raine Stern Band, Mideast Salsa, Tani Diakite and the AfroFunkstars, Hanah Jon Taylor and friends. $10 suggested donation at the door.