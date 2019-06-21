Raine Stern, Brad Graham, Ambulatones, Hoot'n Annie, Dan Brusky, Kevin Mason, Rosy & the Lads, Un Bread
Old Sugar Distillery 931 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Make Music Madison This Friday
Noon Un Bread (Post-Punk, Shoegaze, Experimental)
1:00pm Rosy & the Lads (Rock, Pop)
2:30pm Kevin Mason (Americana, Folk)
3:30pm Dan Brusky (Rock, Country, Blues)
5:00pm Hoot n Annie String Band (Americana, Bluegrass)
6:00pm Ambulatones (A Capella, Barbershop)
7:00pm Brad Graham (Americana, Folk)
8:30pm Raine Stern (Rock, Pop, R&B)
