Raine Stern, Brad Graham, Ambulatones, Hoot'n Annie, Dan Brusky, Kevin Mason, Rosy & the Lads, Un Bread

press release: Make Music Madison This Friday

Noon Un Bread (Post-Punk, Shoegaze, Experimental)

1:00pm Rosy & the Lads (Rock, Pop)

2:30pm Kevin Mason (Americana, Folk)

3:30pm Dan Brusky (Rock, Country, Blues)

5:00pm Hoot n Annie String Band (Americana, Bluegrass)

6:00pm Ambulatones (A Capella, Barbershop)

7:00pm Brad Graham (Americana, Folk)

8:30pm Raine Stern (Rock, Pop, R&B)

Old Sugar Distillery 931 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-260-0812
