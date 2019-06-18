Raine Stern

Library Park, Belleville East Main Street at South Vine Street, Belleville, Wisconsin 53508

press release: Come and enjoy this FREE concert series that includes a broad array of musical styles from country, classical, rock, Americana, western swing and more!

This event is in the spirit of family fun so bring a lawn chair or blanket, food and drink if you wish and enjoy the music from the gazebo in beautiful Belleville Library Park.

Tuesday nights 6:30 – 8 pm June and July, rain or shine

Library Park, Belleville East Main Street at South Vine Street, Belleville, Wisconsin 53508
608-424-1812
