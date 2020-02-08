Rainforest Rhythms
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Performances at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
Atimevu is a Madison based band that has been playing traditional music from Ghana, West Africa for the last 15 years. Master drummer Emmanuel Eku has toured the world with the National Drum and Dance Company of Ghana. Enjoy grooving to the complex rhythms and melodic vocal harmonies from the different cultural groups of Ghana!
