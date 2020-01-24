Rainforest Rhythms

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release:Rainforest Rhythms featuring The Barefoot Hawaiian

Friday, January 24 - No School for Madison, Sun Prairie, & Stoughton

Performances at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Experience the beauty and variety of the Polynesian performing arts with a performance from Barefoot Hawaiian of Des Plaines, Illinois. Elements of their performance will include Hawaiian Hula, the Tahitian Ori, and the New Zealand Poi Ball dance. Admission includes entry to the tropical Bolz Conservatory.

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
