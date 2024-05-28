Raise a Pint for Wetlands

media release: Join us to celebrate American Wetlands Month at a special social gathering at Delta Beer Lab! You’ll have a great time engaging with other wetland enthusiasts and—with every pint raised—you’ll be helping to protect and restore Wisconsin’s wetlands for generations to come.

Come early to make sure you are able to buy one of our limited-edition WWA pint glasses.

Have a specific wetland restoration or management question? We’ll have an “ask the expert” booth available for consultations with professionals (by donation), so bring any maps or details that might help the conversation.

In addition to conversations with other wetland enthusiasts, you can tour the brewery (tour time TBD), partake in cornhole, darts, shuffleboard, and other games, and help us raise funds for Wisconsin’s wetlands. Plus, it’s Vinyl Night, so bring your favorite album to spin for the crowd!

Don’t miss this opportunity to toast to and support Wisconsin’s wetlands!

While an RSVP is not required, it will help us plan for the crowd, so please register in advance. And bring your friends, neighbors, and (of age) family!