Raise the Bar

media release: The Bike Fed is Wisconsin’s statewide bicycle organization with a mission to make bicycling convenient, safe, accessible, and fun. We do this by advocating for safer streets and new trails, working locally and nationally to advocate for bike-friendly laws, and teaching people of all ages how to navigate their community on two wheels.

The Bike Fed staff are humbly aware that our mission is made possible through the generosity of our members, donors and Wisconsin cyclists who are passionate about making things better. 

The Bike Fed is hosting an online fundraising auction. We ask that you consider supporting us this year by bidding on an item in our online auction which will run November 5 - 15, 2024.

Want to win a Trek Travel trip to Bentonville, Arkansas for an exhilarating gravel biking adventure, be sure to purchase your raffle tickets. 

Our in person event will be held Saturday November 16 at The Trek Lodge in Waterloo.  

Limited amount of tickets available.

414-253-3154
