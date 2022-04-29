Raising Arizona

press release: USA | 1987 | 35mm | 92 min.

Director: Joel Coen; Cast: Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter, Frances McDormand

Cage and Hunter are indelible as Hi and Ed, a pair of dim-bulb newlyweds who kidnap a furniture magnate’s infant son to raise as their own. In one rip-roaring, hilarious setpiece after another, these good-hearted lovers on the run trip over their own dumbest instincts. Endlessly quotable and engineered with Looney Tunes precision, this bravura caper comedy more than made good on the promise of Joel and Ethan Coens’ debut Blood Simple, catapulting the brothers to the fore of American cinema, where they have remained ever since.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.