Raising Little Dreamers

Join us from anywhere for this virtual event!

Discover the keys to raising resilient, emotionally healthy children in this engaging event with renowned developmental psychologist and parenting expert Dr. Aliza Pressman. With her science-backed and compassionate approach, Dr. Aliza will guide you through the challenges of parenting — from fostering emotional intelligence to setting healthy boundaries — all while strengthening your connection with your child.

Drawing from her bestselling book, The 5 Principles of Parenting, this session will provide you with practical tools and insights to support your child's development while also prioritizing your own well-being and dreams.

At American Family Insurance, life’s better when you’re under our roof because when you feel totally supported and protected, any dream is possible. That’s why we created DreamBank, an inspirational community destination and virtual experience that provides events, signature experiences and resources to help people pursue, achieve and protect their dreams.