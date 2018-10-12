press release: Raising Our Voices: a night of mental health warriors performing music, comedy, poetry and showing short films. All money raised will help fund NAMI Raise Your Voice Anti-Stigma Clubs in Dane County high schools.

The emcee is Max Blaska, a mental health warrior and performer who is returning to his old high school James Madison Memorial to give back.

The event will be held in Theater 300, which used to be a study hall where Max had some of his worst anxiety as well as stigma coming from a study hall monitor.

We have a great headliner. Madison’s number one new hip hop artist Chris Jewson.

Reserve your seat now for only $10!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/raising-our-voices-tickets-50048864501