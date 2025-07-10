Rallly for Our Future

media release: One City Schools marks 10 years of bold innovation with a rally for the future of Greater Madison and Wisconsin’s children on Thursday, July 10, 2025. This powerful community celebration will feature a live conversation on education and excellence with LeVar Burton and Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, the world premiere of the official school anthem by the One City Schools Youth Choir, and music by DJ Pain 1. Join us as we honor a decade of impact and launch a bold new chapter for children and families in Wisconsin and beyond. Seating options include: VIP Tables Premier Tables Reserved Balcony High Boy Seating General Admission (good for the standing General Admission Floor and GA Balcony areas on a first come first serve basis).