Rally about Kohler-Andrae Land Swap

media release: Please join us on November 16 for a pair of fun and informative events aimed at gaining support for the growing movement to preserve Kohler-Andrae Lakeshore. The grassroots Sheboygan County group Friends of the Black River Forest (FBRF) is joining with Sierra Club Wisconsin to increase pressure on Governor Evers to intervene in Kohler Company’s planned takeover of key sections of Kohler-Andrae State Park.

1pm to 7pm, Thursday 16-Nov-2023, Wisconsin State Capitol, State Street Corner Steps, 2 E Main St, Madison and then Lazy Oaf Lounge, 1617 N. Stoughton Rd., Madison.

1:00 pm - Rally at the Wisconsin State Capitol State Street Steps

2:45 pm - Press conference at the Wisconsin State Capitol State Street Steps

3:30 to 7:00 pm - Party and public education at the Lazy Oaf Lounge, 1617 N. Stoughton Rd., Madison. State Representative Darrin Madison (D-Milwaukee) will be on hand to discuss his support of Kohler-Andrae preservation.

Background

This is FBRF’s first action outside Sheboygan County. The group filed suit against the DNR to block the wetlands mitigation permit issued to Kohler Co. during the administration of former governor Scott Walker. Two Wisconsin judges have issued rulings revoking the permit. The case is now before the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

The agreement signed by Walker would allow Kohler Company to tear out the existing entrance at Kohler-Andrae and replace it with a rotary. The company wants to cut a 4-lane road through the park to route traffic to land north of the park where the company wants to build a golf course. The land Kohler plans to develop currently holds an old-growth forest and rare interdunal wetlands. Inside Kohler-Andrae State Park, the company wants to build a 22,000 sq. ft. maintenance, pesticide, and fuel-mixing complex on what is currently a wetland.

The park land Kohler Company wants was taken by eminent domain from private landowners in the 1960s in order to expand the park. The Walker administration’s deal with Kohler included a land swap that would grant the state nine acres of scrub land in exchange for the land inside the park. The deal allows a politically connected, $7B company to permanently damage one of the state’s most valuable natural resources.

Last year, the State Supreme Court ruled that FBRF did not have standing to sue the state to stop the land swap, which is illegal under federal law. The park land that Kohler needs to create access to its proposed golf course was bought with federal funds. Only by declaring prime parkland of “no conservation value” was the Natural Resources Board able to do Kohler’s – and Walker’s – bidding.

Kohler-Andrae Lakeshore is a single ecosystem that includes both the park and 247 acres to the north where Kohler wants to build its golf course. It contains rare interdunal wetlands and one of the last stands of old-growth forest on the western shore of Lake Michigan – a forest that Kohler’s golf course plan would clearcut. Kohler-Andrae Lakeshore is home to hundreds of species of birds, amphibians, mammals, and plants, some of them rare and threatened, as well as an annual stopover site for thousands of migrating birds.